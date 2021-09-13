Canadian Securities Regulators Launch New Website

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is pleased to launch its newly refreshed website as part of the CSA's continued efforts to streamline and enhance the information and resources available to market participants.

"The work of the CSA has grown and evolved over the last number of years and our new website is keeping pace with our efforts to meet the expectations of our investors and industry participants. Over the past few months, we have collaborated with our members and partners and received valuable feedback from a number of stakeholders, which we took into account to enhance the website" said Louis Morisset, Chair of the CSA.

Changes have been made to improve accessibility, expand search functionality and enhance site navigation. The key elements that will affect user experience are:

Streamlined navigation by ensuring that tools and resources are easily located.

Mobile friendly and responsive design (might want to expand this point to say so that you can access information when on the go or from wherever you may be).

Expanded search feature which can now be filtered, based on intuitive topics.

Optimized to meet web accessibility guidelines.

The new website also lays the groundwork needed for the transition of a number of our databases to SEDAR+.

With the enhanced technological capability of the new website, the CSA will continue to enhance its features, accessibility and be responsive to feedback from users.

