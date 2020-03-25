The Canadian RV and Camping Industry Announces Measures to Advocate RV Manufacturers and Suppliers, RV Dealers and Service Centers, and Private RV Parks and Campgrounds as Essential Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / The Canadian RV and Camping Industry has announced measures to advocate to Government Officials and Policy Makers that RV Manufacturers and Suppliers, RV Dealers and Service Centers, and Private RV Parks and Campgrounds be included in the businesses deemed as essential services after Canadian Provinces order shut down of businesses to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian RV Association (CRVA) , Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) of Canada and the Canadian Camping and RV Council (CCRVC) have been engaging with Federal and Provincial Government offices to demonstrate that RVs are uniquely able to meet "critical needs in an expedited timeframe for emergency crisis management including mobile clinics, operating rooms, medical providers sleeping quarters, laundry facilities, command centers, and much more provided that a steady stream of production remains" said Shane Devenish, CRVA's President.

RVDA Retailers, CRVA Manufacturers and CCRVC Private Campgrounds across the country are committed to serving an important role to help combat the public health emergency COVID-19 presents. There is great importance of ensuring that consumers have access to safe and well-functioning Recreational Vehicles and propane services such as inspection and fill-ups for those who need this commodity.

"During times of crisis, RVs can serve as an important tool for Governments to have at their disposal" said Eleonore Hamm, RVDA of Canada's President. "However, to be in a position to offer help, RV dealerships must remain open and be available to perform critical maintenance and repairs for consumers who are currently RVing, especially on LP/propane gas systems and electrical, plumbing and refrigeration issues".

Canadian Camping and RV Council's Private RV Parks and Campgrounds will also play a critical role as returning Snowbirds, families and RV consumers are utilizing RV Parks and Campgrounds as their only source of living accommodations especially with the increasing demand as a result of the limited-capacity or closing of Government Parks.

"Many RV Parks and Campgrounds also provide critical propane gas, electrical and essential business services for their community. For these reasons, RV Parks and Campgrounds must be allowed to stay open to meet these serious needs as long as they are following all appropriate guidelines and there's no threat to the health and safety of visitors, employees, and natural resources" said Canadian Camping and RV Council's Chairman Robert Trask.

The Canadian RV and Camping Industry is committed to serving a crucial role to help combat the public health emergency this pandemic presents and is ready, willing and able to be an important resource to the residents of Canada.

