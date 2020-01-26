Canadian women fall short in final to hosts at New Zealand 7s

The Canadian women's team will leave the World Rugby Sevens Series in New Zealand with silver medals after falling to the host Black Ferns 24-7 in the Cup final on Sunday.

Brittany Benn struck in the fifth minute and captain Ghislaine Landry added a conversion to give Canada a 7-0 lead, but New Zealand's Michaela Blyde replied with back-to-back tries a minute apart to put her team ahead for good.

Canada advanced to the final after defeating Australia 28-19 in the semis.

Charity Williams scored in the 13th minute to pull Canada even at 19-19. Landry gave Canada the lead with one of her four conversions in the match and then broke free for a try in the 15th minute to seal the win.

Canada's Bianca Farella and Kayla Moleschi each scored tries in the first half.

Canada went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Ireland, Spain, and France.

Canadian men finish 5th

On the men's side, Canada won two of its pool matches but failed to advance to the medal bracket due to points differential.

However, the men closed out the tournament with a 28-7 victory over the United States in the fifth place playoff.