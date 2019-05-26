Canadian rugby men tie for seventh at London Sevens, matching season-best finish

LONDON — Canada tied for seventh at the HSBC London Sevens after losing both matches Sunday at Twickenham Stadium.

The performance matched the Canadian men's best on the World Rugby Sevens Series this season. The Canadians were also seventh in New Zealand in January.

Canada won two of three Saturday in group play, advancing to the Cup quarterfinals for just the second time in nine stops on the circuit this season.

But the run ended in a 29-14 loss to the Series-leading U.S. The Canadians were then beaten 33-14 by Ireland.

Defending champion Fiji thumped Australia 43-17 in the championship game for its fourth win this season — and 40th all-time in the World Series.

Aminiasi Tuimaba scored three tries and Alasio Naduva had a pair while Vilimoni Botitu and Josua Vakurunabili added singles for Fji, which led 24-0 at the half. Joe Pincus had a try for Australia.

The U.S. beat France 31-7 to finish third.

Olympic champion Fiji moved two points past the Americans into first place in the World Series standings going into the season finale next weekend in Paris.

Fiji, the U.S., New Zealand and South Africa all earned automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics by ensuring they finish in the top four in the season standings

Canada, which moved up one spot into 11th, will look to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the RAN (Rugby Americas North) Sevens Olympic Qualifier in the Cayman Islands in July.

Canada fell behind 17-0 against the U.S. before cutting into the lead on second-half tries by Nate Hirayama and Admir Cejvanovic. The Americans answered with two more tires to seal the win.

Jake Thiel and Andrew Coe scored tries in the loss to Ireland.

Coach Damian McGrath was fired earlier this month after Canada finished 11th last time out in Singapore. Henry Paul, an assistant coach with the Canadian men's 15s team and former England sevens player, took over as interim coach.

Prior to Singapore, Canada finished 15th in Hong Kong, 10th in Vancouver, 13th in Las Vegas, tied for 11th in Dubai, Cape Town and Sydney and tied for seventh in Hamilton, New Zealand.

