Canadian rowers win bronze, secure 2 more Olympic spots at world championships

Canadian rowers at the world championships in Austria this week are ensuring plenty of Canadian content on the podium, as well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Victoria's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Cloverdale, B.C., won bronze in the women's pair event on Saturday, just after two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up to bring Canada's qualification spot total to five.

WATCH | Caileigh Filmer/Hillary Janssens finish 3rd in Australia:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They finished in a time of seven minutes 26.52 seconds, trailing Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler of New Zealand (7:21.35) and silver medallists Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison from Australia (7:23.62).

"We knew we had a really good shot, but we haven't been tested yet against Australia, New Zealand and the U.S.," Janssens said from Linz, Austria. "Caileigh did a really good job calling that race and staying calm.

"We left it all out there and super proud of what we accomplished."

The team of Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld booked a Canadian spot at the Summer Games in the men's pair B final, crossing the line in 6:34.28, or less than a half-second behind the Serbia team (6:33.91).

WATCH | Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld narrowly miss 1st-place finish:

"We had three races that were do or die and if you mess it up, the Olympics are on the line," said Langerfeld. "It feels really good to get the job done.

"We have a world-class program and we know we are one of the fastest pairs in the world, demonstrating that multiple times over the week."

The women's four were next, as Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer finsihed second in their 'B' final to lock in the Canadian quota spot.

WATCH | Women's four secure Olympic spot for Canada:

Story continues

Women's four will be contested in Tokyo as an Olympic event for the first time since 1992 in Barcelona.

Finals continue from Austria on Saturday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.