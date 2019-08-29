Canadian rowers qualify a spot at Tokyo Games, advance 6 boats to world rowing finals

Canada will be well represented in the finals of the world rowing championships in Austria, with six boats qualifying for 'A' finals — and one making sure the representation extended to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The list of Canadians competing on Friday includes Jeremy Hall in the men's single sculls, Ellen Gleadow in the women's single sculls, Aaron Latimer in the men's lightweight single sculls, and men's pair duo Kyle Frederickson and Andrew Todd.

By virtue of their performance on Thursday, women's pair Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, made the 'A' finals on Saturday and also qualified Canada a quota spot at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

"I'm really happy with how today went," Janssens says. "We tried to make it as easy as possible for us to secure that Olympic spot, conserve our energy and start mentally preparing for the next one. We knew today was going to be the biggest day for us and we just had to trust our training, our fitness and trust the girls behind us in the boat that we were ready to go."

More Olympic quota spots will be on the line tomorrow, with the Canadian women's four squad looking to punch the country's ticket to Tokyo.

You can watch all the action on Friday beginning at 4:40 a.m. ET with CBC Sports' live stream. Competition continues throughout the weekend.