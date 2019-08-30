Canadian rowers qualify 2 more Olympic spots at world rowing championships

Canadian rowers continue to put in Olympic-sized results at the world rowing championships in Austria.

Two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up after semifinal action on Friday.

First, the the duo of Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith qualified Canada in the women's double sculls at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing second in their semifinal.

"It's pretty surreal I don't think it's sunk in yet," Smith said. "We went out there to just race our best race and if we didn't make [Olympic qualification], we would have had another opportunity in the B final."

Next, Carling Zeeman placed third in her semifinal to qualify Canada a spot in the women's single sculls.

"This means everything," Zeeman said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. You have one chance at this and you don't want to mess it up."

Canada also claimed two medals in para rowing on Friday. Kyle Fredrickson and Andrew Todd finished first in the para men's pair event to win gold.

"It was harder this year to accomplish what we did for sure," Fredrickson said. "It was a mentally tough year not being able to race and we knew the Aussies were going to be fast. We just took it 15 strokes at a time."

Jeremy Hall won silver in the men's para men's single sculls event.

"It's been a tough week doubling up," Hall said. "It's been up and down emotionally. This race has been a tougher one that usual to prepare for, but I think I was able to focus and execute a great race out there."

Finals continue from Austria on Saturday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.