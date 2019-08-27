Canadian rowers advance toward Olympic, Paralympic qualification at world championships

LINZ, Austria — Canadian rowers continued to advance toward Olympic and Paralympic qualification Tuesday at the world rowing championships.

Canada advanced to semifinals in the women's four, lightweight women's single and the PR2 mixed double.

In the women's four the Canadian team of Madison Mailey (Burnaby, BC), Sydney Payne (Toronto) Jennifer Martins (Toronto), and Stephanie Grauer (Vancouver) finishing third in the repechage behind New Zealand and Great Britain to advance to the A/B semifinals.

"We raced calm and composed today," Mailey said. "There is a strong level of trust and a strong sense of team culture in our boat. It continues to grow each day."

A top-eight finish will earn Canada a spot in the event at the Tokyo Games.

"It's impossible not to think about Olympic qualification but it is not front of mind at the moment as we are focusing on our race plan," Payne said. "We are pleased to get the job done today and focus on our semifinal on Thursday."

Ellen Gleadow (Vancouver) rowed a commanding repechage today in the lightweight women’s single, leading from start to finish and winning the race ahead of Denmark and Norway. Gleadow locked up her spot in the A/B semifinals on Thursday.

Jeremy Hall (St. Paul, Alta.) and Jessye Brockway (Mill Bay, B.C.) raced the PR2 mixed double repechage today needing a top three placement to advance to the A/B semifinals. Hall and Brockway finished second behind the Germans, and remain in the hunt for a top eight performance to confirm Paralympic qualification this week.

"We made some positive changes from the heats that helped us meet our goal," Hall said. "We are one step closer and will use today’s experience to help us improve leading into our next race."

The Canadian Press