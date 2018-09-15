Canadian rinks off to World Cup of Curling finals

SUZHOU, China — All three Canadian entries will play for championships at the inaugural World Cup of Curling.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink, Kevin Koe's Calgary foursome and the Edmonton-based team of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres have advanced to the finals.

Walker and Muyres (5-1) will face Americans Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin, Homan (5-1) will battle reigning Olympic champ Anna Hasselborg of Sweden and Koe (5-1) will meet Steffen Walstad of Norway.

Koe earned a spot in the final when Scotland's Bruce Mouat lost 6-5 to Peter De Cruz of Switzerland in the final round-robin draw.

Homan capped the women's round-robin with an 8-2 win over American Nina Roth.

The World Cup features four tournaments of team and mixed doubles competition involving the top curling countries in the world. Each country determines its representatives for each leg.

The second stop is Dec. 5-9 in Omaha, Neb., followed by the third in Jonkoping, Sweden, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

The grand final May 8-12 in Beijing will include winning teams from the previous three stops.

The World Cup offers a total of $775,000 (U.S.), or just over $1 million, for a prize pot. Winning one event is worth up to $33,000 (U.S.) to a team and that number doubles in Beijing.

