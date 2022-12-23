Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is seen here attending an event in Los Angeles in February 2022. ( Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM - image credit)

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of three felonies on Friday over a 2020 shooting that injured fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson and is from Brampton, Ont., had been charged with three felony counts in the incident: discharging a firearm with gross negligence; assault with a semiautomatic firearm; and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

More to come