Canadian race-walker Evan Dunfee says changes need after 12th-place finish

TAICANG, China — Hirooki Arai led a Japan sweep of the medals Saturday in the 50-kilometre event at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships.

Arai won in three hours 44 minutes and 25 seconds, ahead of Hayato Katsuki (3:44:31) and Satoshi Maruo (3:44:52).

Canadian Evan Dunfee was 12th in a season-best time of 3:50:18. Calgary's Mathieu Bilodeau was 34th in 4:05:02.

"At 30 km I genuinely believed I was going to win a medal, and by 40km I didn't know if I was going to finish. That’s the 50 km though," Dunfee, a 27-year-old from Richmond, B.C., said in a social media posting. "Lots of changes need to happen moving forward but for now, I'm going to try and not think about it. I need a break. I'm emotionally and physically defeated.

"However, the positive I can take from this is how immensely proud I am to get to race alongside these guys. They embody everything that elite sport is about and they do absolutely everything within their power to maximize their performance, without losing sight of the fundamental point that it has to be fun, I have a lot to learn from them when I sit down and figure things out!"

Arai was fourth at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, third at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio — where his bronze briefly went to Dunfee before he successfully appealed against his disqualification — and second at the World Championships in London last August.

The Canadian Press