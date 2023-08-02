Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation from Wife of 18 Years Sophie Gregoire: 'Deep Love and Respect'

Trudeau shared the news on Wednesday in a post published in both English and French

DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire, are separating.

Trudeau, 52, shared the news on Wednesday in a post published in both English and French on Instagram, writing: "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate."

Trudeau continued: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Trudeau has been in office since 2015.

The couple share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrian.

Gregoire was by Trudeau's side in 2021 when he celebrated his narrow reelection victory, thanking his family in a speech.

"And beyond everything I want to thank my family," Trudeau said, before acknowledging his wife and kids for their support.

"Sophie: 12 years ago when we decided to be involved together in politics, it's because we wanted to defend our values, because we wanted to contribute to build a stronger Canada. And since the beginning, we did that together," he said at the time. "Thank you."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.