Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau separating from wife, Sophie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is separating from his wife, Sophie, according to the leader's Instagram page.

In a post on Wednesday, Trudeau said that "after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," the post continued.

PHOTO: FILE - Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau in London, May 6, 2023. (Jacob King - Pa Images/PA Images via Getty Images, FILE)

The two have signed a legal separation agreement, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," the statement said.

Justin Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Trudeau, 48, a retired Canadian television host, married in 2005 and have three children together -- Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

The family will be together on vacation beginning next week, the prime minister's office said.

Justin Trudeau has served as the prime minister of Canada since 2015.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

