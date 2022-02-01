The Canadian Press projects 26 medals, including eight gold for Canada in Beijing

The Canadian Press predicts 26 medals for Canada's team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with a breakdown of eight gold, eight silver and 10 bronze.

CP forecasted 29 medals (nine gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) for 2018.

Canada won 29 (11 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze) in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for third among countries and the most by a Canadian team at a single Winter Olympics.

Canada's lack of figure skating depth compared to 2018 makes CP less bullish on medal potential for 2022, but 26 would tie its haul from the 2010 Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Canada won its second-highest total medals, and set record for gold medals in a Winter Olympics with 14, when it hosted in 2010.

The global data analytics company Gracenote's most recent projections pegs Canada to finish fourth in Beijing with 23 medals (six gold, six silver and 11 bronze).

The California-based outfit, which supplies statistical analysis to sports leagues around the world, picks Norway to top the medal table again with 46 medals (21 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze.)

Here is look at Canada's medal potential in Beijing:

ALPINE SKIING

The world's lack of familiarity with the Xiaohaituo Mountain courses is the great equalizer. Expect surprise winners. Canada's best medal chances are in women's slalom and men's and women's super-G and alpine combined. This is the Olympic swan song for alpine combined. 1 bronze.

BOBSLED

Justin Kripps is among the best pilots in the world and the defending champion in two-man. Canadian's Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah are medal contenders in the new event of women's monobob. 1 silver, 1 bronze.

CURLING

Canada is a medal threat, but not the dominant one it once was. Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones bring the experience of skipping teams to gold before in 2006 and 2014 respectively. John Morris is the defending champion in mixed doubles with veteran Rachel Homan his teammate. 1 gold, 1 silver.

FIGURE SKATING

Canada doesn't have the figure skating depth it did on its 2014 and 2018 teams led by retired ice dance stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Their successors Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are ice dance medal contenders in Beijing. 1 bronze.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Bonanza. Moguls, halfpipe, big air and ski cross, Canada has medal contenders in all. Mikael Kingsbury (moguls), Cassie Sharpe (halfpipe), Brady Leman (ski cross) are reigning Olympic champions. 2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze.

HOCKEY

It's a coin flip when Canada and the U.S. meet for women's hockey gold. The last two finals were decided by a shootout and in overtime. The men's tournament will be compelling in a weird way without NHL players. Since Canada isn't sending its best, a men's hockey medal isn't guaranteed. 1 gold.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING

Charles Hamelin can become Canada's most decorated man in Winter Olympics with a sixth medal in his fifth and final Games. Kim Boutin, a triple medallist in 2018 and Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies, and Courtney Sarault are medal threats on the women's side. Relay medals are likely. 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze.

SNOWBOARDING

The big three in men's snowboard — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Sebastien Toutant — are medals shots in big air and slopestyle. Laurie Blouin is the reigning women's world big air champion. 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze.

SPEEDSKATING

A team minus ice at their national training base in Calgary last season due to a mechanical failure at the Olympic Oval is poised for a big Games. Laurent Dubreuil is the reigning world champion in the men's 500 metres, Ted-Jan Bloemen the defending Olympic champion in the 10k, and Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann medal threats in multiple women's events. 1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press