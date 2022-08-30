Canadian Press NewsAlert: Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.
They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for at least one minister who has asked to leave cabinet for personal reasons.
The four sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The Canadian Press