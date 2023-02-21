Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

·3 min read

VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. has announced a plan to split the company into Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd., which will hold its steelmaking coal business.

“This transformative transaction creates two strong, sustainable, world-class mining companies committed to responsibly providing essential resources the world needs,” Teck CEO Jonathan Price said in a statement.

"The transaction simplifies the portfolio of each company, allowing for strategic and financial focus and the ability to pursue tailored capital allocation strategies. It provides investors with choice in response to the evolving investment landscape, and establishes a pathway to full financial separation of the two companies over time.”

Under the plan, Teck shareholders will receive 0.1 of a common share in Elk Valley Resources for each Teck share they hold plus 39 cents in cash per share.

In exchange for the coal assets, Elk Valley Resources will make quarterly payments to Teck Metals consisting of royalty payments and preferred share redemptions through a transition capital structure.

The royalty will be payable until $7.0 billion in payments have been made or Dec. 31, 2028, whichever comes later. The preferred shares will have an aggregate $4.4-billion redemption amount and a 6.5 per cent cumulative dividend.

Teck says it has also reached a deal with its joint venture partners and major customers, Nippon Steel Corp. and Posco, to exchange their minority interests in the Elkview and Greenhills operations for interests in the new company.

NSC’s exchange of its Elkview interest and a $1.025-billion cash investment will give it a 10 per cent stake in Elk Valley Resources and the transition capital structure, while Posco will receive a 2.5 per cent interest in the company and the transition capital structure for its stakes in Elkview and Greenhills.

The separation will require approval by a two-thirds majority vote by holders of Teck's class A shares and class B subordinate-voting shares, each voting separately by class.

Teck also announced plans to end its dual-class share structure that gives its class A common shares 100 votes per share, while its class B subordinate-voting shares carry one vote per share.

Under the proposal, that will require shareholder approval, each Teck class A common share will be swapped for one new class A common share and 0.67 of a class B subordinate-voting share.

The new class A shares will be identical to the current terms of class A shares, but will automatically be exchanged for class B subordinate-voting shares on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the dual class amendment.

The board says the terms of the change were negotiated with holders of a majority of the class A shares, Temagami Mining Company Ltd., SMM Resources Inc. and Norman B. Keevil.

The changes came as Teck reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $266 million or 51 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $1.49 billion or $2.74 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.14 billion for the company's fourth quarter, down from $4.20 billion in the last three months of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned $1.07 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $2.54 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TECK.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Teck Declares $0.625 per Share Dividend and Authorizes up to $250 Million Share Buyback

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.625 on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, consisting of a base dividend of $0.125 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share, to be paid on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. In

  • Leaked Russian document shows how Putin plans to annex ally Belarus by 2030

    A leaked document from President Putin's office reveals plans to create a "union state" which would bring Belarus under Russian control by 2030.

  • Explainer-Why Germany doesn't like the EU's debt reform proposals

    EU finance ministers started talks last week on adjusting the bloc's fiscal rules to the post-pandemic realities of high debt and significant investment needs, but some countries are not happy with the first proposal, particularly Germany. The EU is discussing how to adjust rules that govern national budgets, known as the Stability and Growth Pact. According to the Maastricht Treaty, a country's budget deficit should not exceed 3% of gross domestic product and the overall government debt should not exceed 60% of GDP.

  • UPDATE 2-Teck Resources to spin off steelmaking coal unit in restructuring drive

    Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it will change its name to Teck Metals Corp after spinning off its steelmaking coal unit as an independent public-listed firm called Elk Valley Resources Ltd (EVR), sending shares up 5.8% in premarket trade. The Canadian miner also said its fourth-quarter profit missed estimate, partly dented by its overall steelmaking coal business that slumped more than 40% in the reported period. The steelmaking coal unit, which has four mines in Elk Valley, British Columbia, has been plagued by several snags in the past three years, including supply-chain disruptions, adverse weather events, labor shortages and an outage at Elkview plant.

  • Over a million North Koreans could be drinking water contaminated by underground nuclear weapons tests, study says

    A South Korean human rights group says that groundwater from a North Korean nuclear test site is spreading throughout the region.

  • Q&A: How to find a career you are passionate about

    Q&A: Author and career coach Maggie Mistal tells Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon how to take your old job, shove it and find new work you're passionate about.

  • How Wagner Group Is Using Pop Culture to Recruit New Russian Fighters

    From action movies to techno music clips, videos on Russian social media urge young men to join the Wagner mercenary group to fight in Ukraine. The pop culture push is even more important as Wagner’s losses mount on the battlefield. Illustration: RIA FAN/Aurum Production/Cyber FrontZ

  • Bernie Sanders says he agrees with Bill Gates that the government should 'tax the robots' replacing workers

    "If workers are going to be replaced by robots ... we're going to need to adapt tax and regulatory policies," Sanders writes in his new book.

  • Traders troubled after Taliban shut Afghan-Pakistan crossing

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. The closure has added to increasing tensions between the two neighboring countries and concerns for traders, for whom the Torkham crossing is a key commercial artery. Trucks carrying various items also travel to Central Asian count

  • Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement and Generative Alliance With Altius Minerals and Applies To Extend the Closing of the Private Placement Announced January 17, 2023

    Silver Range Resources Ltd.(TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a $500,000 investment and an exploration alliance (the "Alliance") with Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) ("Altius").

  • 2 Superb TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

    Investors seeking passive income can still find top TSX dividend stocks trading at cheap prices. The post 2 Superb TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada annual inflation rate slows to 5.9% in January

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 5.9% in January due to a so-called base-year effect, even as food and mortgage interest costs continued to soar, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. Statscan noted that the annual rate was impacted by downward pressure from the base-year effect of January 2022, when prices had risen amid Russia-Ukraine tensions as well as supply chain disruptions. Mortgage interest costs rose 21.2% annually in January, the largest increase since 1982, while food prices rose 10.4%, slightly faster than the 10.1% in December.

  • Food prices continue to rise, as Canada's headline inflation eases to 5.9 per cent in January

    Canada's inflation rate was slightly lower than analysts had expected, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top TSX stocks investors should consider buying right now. The post Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

    TD Bank (TSX:TD) and two other Big Six Canadian bank stocks look like great value options for TFSA investors in February 2023. The post The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

    Create a passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio by buying and holding these three TSX dividend stocks. The post Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • US stocks are in the 'death zone' and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    Mountain climbers dying on Mount Everest are "a perfect analogy for where equity investors find themselves today," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama

    Cascades stock looks like a terrific value in a rocky market for March 2023. The post A High-Yielding Stock That Can Steer Clear of Market Drama appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India and Singapore launched on Tuesday a real-time link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers between the two countries, the first such for the South Asian nation that is the world's biggest recipient of remittances. Transfers of funds between the two countries will now be possible using just mobile phones due to the tie-up between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow facility. Singapore has already established a cross-border payments link with Thailand and is working on one with Malaysia, according to the website of the city-state's central bank.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.