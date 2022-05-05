Shopify signs deal to buy logistics company Deliverr for US$2.1 billion

Shopify Inc. upped the ante in its fight against Amazon.com Inc. with a US$2.1-billion deal Thursday to buy logistics company Deliverr Inc., but shares in the company slumped after it reported disappointing financial results for its latest quarter.

Hours after revealing it had signed the deal, the Ottawa e-commerce company's stock fell by nearly 17 per cent or $103.79 to $514.51 in mid-morning trading, well below its 52-week high of $2,228.73 achieved in November.

The deal will see Shopify pay about 80 per cent of the purchase price in cash and 20 per cent in shares for the San Francisco fulfilment technology company, which ships over a million orders per month across the U.S.

The transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will help Shopify deepen its inventory capabilities, broaden its storage and freight services and tap into a network of warehouses and couriers Deliverr has built.

The aim is to use automation and logistics technology to build out a network of both Shopify-owned and third-party warehouses that can deliver packages in two days or less to more than 90 per cent of the U.S., said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify's president.

"This is complicated stuff and this is stuff that is not easy to do, but that is sort of where Shopify shines," Finkelstein said, on a call with analysts.

"The goal is to make fulfilment something that our merchants, particularly in the U.S. don't have to think about."

Delivery and logistics have become increasingly important aspects of Shopify's business since the company announced it would build a network of fulfilment centres in the U.S. in 2019.

The network, which includes a self-operated and leased warehouse in Atlanta, was meant to help merchants of all sizes access new warehousing and shipping opportunities and was seen as a natural progression for the company, which already helped companies run manage sales and payments.

However, the move placed Shopify more directly in competition with U.S. e-commerce goliath Amazon.

Keeping up has proven difficult for Shopify, which has disappointed investors in recent months.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported Thursday a first-quarter loss of US$1.5 billion or US$11.70 per diluted share on US$1.2 billion in revenue.

The result compared with a profit of US$1.3 billion or US$9.94 per diluted share on US$988.6 million in revenue in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it earned 20 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of US$2.01 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 68 cents per share for the quarter and US$1.25 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Shopify is positioning the fulfilment network as its way of turning things around, but the venture will be costly because of the infrastructure that will have to be built.

When the company announced its fulfilment venture in mid-2019, it intended to spend about $1 billion over the following five years.

Shopify has so far spent $117 million of that total, with some of the cash covering operating losses and capital expenditures, chief financial offer Amy Shapero said, on the same call as Finkelstein.

She anticipates Shopify will ramp up its fulfilment-related capital expenditures in 2022, with self-operated, leased warehouses in key U.S. regions opening in 2023 and 2024 being responsible for about $1 billion in such costs.

""While this requires higher upfront spend, it pays back through operating efficiencies over time and allows us to achieve our desired margin profile more effectively than solely via partners," she said.

She envisions Shopify offering one-day delivery coverage in the U.S. and enhancing return capabilities over the next three years, when she thinks fulfilment volumes will really begin to scale.

She said, "We are planning to be able to handle progressively larger merchants with broader set of needs through 2024."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press