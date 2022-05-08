Canada's PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy

·1 min read

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine today amid the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the Ukrainian people.

The Canadian Press was made aware of Trudeau's trip on the condition it not be reported until it was made public, for security reasons.

The Associated Press reported that Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the western part of Ukraine today to meet Olena Zelenska, the first lady.

Other world leaders have travelled to Kyiv in recent weeks to show solidarity with Ukraine, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also went to Kyiv last week.

"The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," Cameron Ahmad, a spokesman for Trudeau, said in a written statement Sunday.

The public itinerary for Trudeau posted Saturday says he is in the National Capital Region and taking part in a meeting of G7 leaders on the situation in Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

