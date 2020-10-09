Ontario imposes restrictions on Toronto, Ottawa, Peel; indoor dining prohibited

TORONTO — Ontario is imposing new restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

They will prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and close gyms, movie theatres and casinos.

The measures will go into effect tomorrow and will be in place for at least 28 days.

The government is also asking people in those areas to leave their homes only for essential purposes.

The new restrictions come as Ontario marked a record 939 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, most of them in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

The government says if current trends continue, the province could experience "worst-case scenarios" seen in northern Italy and New York City earlier in the pandemic.

More to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press