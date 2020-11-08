Fabled host of quiz show "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek dies at age 80 after cancer battle

Alex Trebek, the Canadian-born host of iconic quiz show "Jeopardy!" has died.

He was 80.

Trebek developed into a daily presence in living rooms around the world during the 36 years he hosted the show.

He became a beloved figure through the warm demeanour and sharp wit he brought to the long-running game show.

The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account announced that Trebek died at home early Sunday morning surrounded by family and friends. Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He acknowledged the survival rate was low, but vowed to "fight this" and "keep working."

