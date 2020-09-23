Extend CERB and provide paid sick leave if you want our votes, Singh tells Trudeau

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party hasn’t decided whether it can vote to support the minority Liberal government’s throne speech.

He says he wants to see the Liberals to abandon plans to phase out the $500-a-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit for those thrown out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a promise to provide workers paid sick leave.

Singh wouldn’t say clearly whether those are conditions for backing the Liberals in a confidence vote on the speech, which will come after a debate in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives say they won’t support the program laid out in the speech delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette this afternoon and the Bloc Québécois is angry over what it considers plans to intrude in provincial jurisdiction, likely leaving the fate of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in the NDP's hands.

Singh says the speech, promising everything from help for provinces to expand their COVID-19 testing capacity to action against systemic racism, is full of nice words but he wants concrete commitments.

He says he wants a bill before Parliament on extending the CERB and providing sick leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press