Canadian Press NewsAlert: WE group to stop running federal volunteer program

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won't manage the federal government's $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer.

In a statement this morning, Chagger says it's a "mutually agreed upon decision."

Since the charity founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger was announced as the manager of the program last week, the sole-sourced deal has been criticized because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's close relationship with the group.

The Canadian Press

