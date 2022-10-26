Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal

·4 min read

OTTAWA — The federal Competition Bureau has raised significant concerns about WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, saying the deal will likely result in higher prices and decreased service for Canadians.

In a report delivered to Canada's transport minister on Wednesday, the regulator said eliminating the rivalry between the two companies is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of vacation packages to Canadians.

"The proposed transaction will result in one of Canada’s largest integrated tour operators being acquired by one of its primary rivals in the provision of vacation packages," the report stated.

"Overall, WestJet and Sunwing account for approximately 37 per cent of non–stop capacity between Canada and sun destinations and 72 per cent of non–stop capacity between Western Canada and sun destinations."

WestJet announced a plan in March to buy Sunwing, a move that would bolster its holiday tour business. Financial terms of the agreement, which would see Sunwing's shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.

In its report, the Competition Bureau noted that a merger of the two carriers would create a monopoly on 16 routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean, and would lessen or prevent competition for the provision of vacation packages on 31 total routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean.

But in an emailed statement Wednesday, Sunwing spokeswoman Melanie Anne Filipp said the routes identified as concerns are predominantly in Western Canada and account for a very small portion of Sunwing's operations — just over 10 per cent of all seats — and are primarily seasonal routes.

"Also of note, Sunwing no longer operates six of the routes mentioned in the report," Filipp said. "We remain confident that this transaction is good news for Canadians."

In a news release, WestJet said the proposed Sunwing transaction is a central piece of the Calgary-based airline's commitment to prioritize leisure and sun travel from coast to coast and increase affordable air and vacation package offerings for all Canadians.

Transport Canada is also conducting a public interest review of the proposed transaction. The final decision regarding the deal will be made by cabinet, based on a recommendation from the minister.

WestJet said that decision will consider additional factors, including WestJet's promised preservation of Sunwing’s brand, its commitment to maintain Sunwing’s Toronto and Montreal offices, new flying that will be created by retaining Sunwing’s aircraft in Canada year-round and the resulting new employment opportunities.

“We thank the Competition Bureau and welcome their report,” said WestJet executive vice-president Angela Avery in the release. “We look forward to bringing this transaction to life for the benefit of Canadian travellers, communities and employees.”

The companies have said they expect the transaction to close by spring 2023, pending remaining regulatory and government approvals.

Robert Kokonis, president of Toronto-based consultancy AirTrav Inc., said he wasn't surprised that the Competition Bureau flagged issues with the proposed Sunwing-WestJet deal.

“You knew before this whole process started that of course WestJet is the dominant player in Western Canada and Sunwing is the largest package vacation company in the country, and the two together would be a more dominant force in the West," Kokonis said.

"But I’d prefer to see the government promoting competition in other ways. For example, creating the right regulatory environment for the creation of new carriers," he said.

Kokonis said there is nothing stopping another carrier from starting service on any of the routes that were flagged by the regulator for lack of competition.

He added the proposed acquisition of Sunwing is a major part of WestJet's plan to refocus its business in Western Canada, and said the deal will create a significant number of jobs in the West since it will turn seasonally operated aircraft into year-round jets. Currently, Sunwing meets seasonal demand by leasing the bulk of its fleet through the winter.

“The Competition Bureau's position here is likely going to be perceived as a swipe at Western Canada by the central powers in Ontario and Quebec," Kokonis said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Shaw Communications jumps after Canada's intervention in Rogers deal

    Analysts pointed out that the conditions slapped by Canada can be viewed as a good omen, signaling a settlement of the long-dragged deal. Rogers has offered to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc's Videotron to allay the antitrust bureau's concerns over reduced competition in the Canadian market following the deal.

  • Fraud rates expected to spike in a recession, Equifax warns

    "In times of financial stress, there comes the opportunity for increases in fraudulent behaviours," said Equifax Canada's head of fraud.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

    Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change." Nasser billed the fund as one of the world'

  • Big Tech tumbles as results set off alarm bells

    The Nasdaq tumbled nearly 2% as the results underscored the fallout of strong dollar and weak demand on the tech sector against the backdrop of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Shares of the Google-parent and Microsoft fell about 8% in early trading. Meta Platforms Inc, which will report after markets close, was down 4%, while Amazon.com Inc lost 4% and Apple Inc 1% in the run-up to their results on Thursday.

  • Bank of Canada raises interest rate by half percentage point, says more hikes to come

    OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by half of a percentage point Wednesday and said rates will need to rise further to clamp down on decades-high inflation. Since March, the central bank has raised its key interest rate six consecutive times, bringing it from 0.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent in one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said the bank expects its policy ra

  • Canada needs to respond to American Inflation Reduction Act: Minister

    Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he told the White House that the playing field is no longer level.

  • Bank of Canada surprises with smaller hike of 50 basis points to key rate

    The increase marks the fifth consecutive outsized hike, bringing the rate to 3.75 per cent.

  • Renewing your mortgage as the Bank of Canada continues to hike interest rates

    If your mortgage is up for renewalin the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle. The Bank of Canada hiked its overnight rate by half of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 3.75 per cent. Experts say its now time to take a step back and really take stock of your household situation, but don't be afraid to shop around to ensure you get the lowest mortgage rate at renewa

  • Canada Lawn Mower Market Report 2022: Incoming Ban on Gas-Powered Mowers to Reshape Market

    Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Lawn Mower Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The country's increasing demand for lawn mowers is ascribed to the rising technological advancements and innovation of battery-powered and robotic lawn mowers. The market demand for robotic lawn mowers to mow areas in 32,301 sq. ft. to 107,400 sq. ft. (3,001 sq. m. to 10,000 sq. m.) is gradually increasing among professionals. Hence, ma

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit to Ottawa, Montreal

    OTTAWA — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ottawa and Montreal this week, nearly a month after hosting his Canadian counterpart. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will welcome Blinken to Ottawa on Thursday for formal discussions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join talks on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, support for Ukraine, human rights in Iran and North American refugee policy. They will also touch on the updated U.S. strategies for the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, as Ca

  • Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants

    FREDERICTON — Chijioke Amadi has called Prince Edward Island home for the past 15 years since arriving from Nigeria. He landed in the province in 2007, when he was 21, to study engineering at the University of Prince Edward Island. His road hasn't always been easy. In his third year, Amadi was late paying his tuition and was asked to leave the exam hall. "I got kicked out of school, my final exam," he said in a recent interview. He went to Alberta for a few years to work and save, before returni

  • SEC approves rule to claw back executive pay after 'material error' in financial statements

    The SEC is set to finalize and adopt a rule Wednesday that would claw back executive compensation of companies that have to materially correct financial statements, raising the bar for Corporate America's highly paid CEOs.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • TikTok challenge may be linked to teenagers' deadly car crash

    A car crash that killed four teenagers in New York, may be linked to a TikTok car-theft challenge. A total of six teenagers were in a Kia that had been reported stolen and crashed in Buffalo on Monday morning. First seen in the summer on social media, mainly TikTok, the posts show how to hot wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver.

  • The Bank of Canada has raised rates again. Here's a timeline of how we got here

    OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate yet again on Wednesday morning, bringing it to 3.75 per cent and continuing one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history amid warning signs of a potential recession. Here's how we got here: Oct. 24, 2018: The Bank of Canada's key interest rate reached 1.75 per cent after gradually increasing since the 2015 oil price crash that rippled through the Canadian economy. That rate remained unchanged throughout 2019. March 4,

  • 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With +6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices

    Any Canadian can benefit from making more passive income in today's high inflationary environment. Buy some juicy dividend stocks now! The post 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With +6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • WestJet's Sunwing deal likely to raise 'substantial' competition issues

    Calgary-based WestJet, which is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO, said in March it would buy Ontario-based Sunwing and the travel booking website Sunwing Vacations. The deal would reduce competition from the "only two carriers and integrated tour operators offering vacation packages through direct service on 16 routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean," the Competition Bureau said in its report to the Ministry of Transport.

  • Tech sector faces economic challenges amid slowdown

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré, Julie Hyman, and Akiko Fujita discuss what Texas Instrument, Visa, and Chipotle earnings say about the outlook for the economy.

  • Intel's Mobileye to IPO at $21/share, WBD taps DC Studios co-heads, Apple to comply with USB-C mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines including news that Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye will IPO at $21 per share, Warner Bros.-Discovery names two new heads of DC Studios, and an Apple exec confirms the tech giant will comply with the EU's charging cable requirement.

  • Canadian Consumers To Reduce Spending In 2023: Survey

    Canadian consumers are planning to reduce spending or delay large purchases in 2023, according to ...