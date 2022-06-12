Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooke Henderson
    Brooke Henderson
    Canadian professional golfer

While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event.

Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared.

"It was a bit of a long wait, which makes it tricky," said Henderson. "I just tried to eat a lot to get the energy up, and then I just went to the locker room and just reflected a little bit.

"I was just grateful for the opportunity to go out there."

Henderson's preparation paid off in an eagle on the playoff hole — again on the par-5 No. 18 at Seaview Bay Course in Galloway, N.J. — to win her 11th title on the LPGA Tour. She was already the winningest professional golfer in Canadian history, but her latest victory added to her ongoing legacy.

She started Sunday in ninth, well back of Sweden's Frida Kinhult, the tournament's leader after two rounds. But Kinhult faltered on Sunday with a 4-over round as Henderson came out firing with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine to close the gap, peppering in two more birdies on the back nine for a bogey-free 7-under round.

"To start the day if they would've said 'you're in a playoff to win' I would've been super happy," said Henderson. "I just tried to take that mindset. With playoffs you really only have one opportunity, so you kind of have to give it your all and go to win.

"I just tried to hit solid shots and I was able to make eagle there, which is really cool."

Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie the Canadian at 12-under overall and force the playoff.

"I was just like extremely calm out there the last three days," said Weaver-Wright. "It's kind of strange. Never felt like that before really but, it was nice not to get so worked up.

"It was just exciting to be in this position. I hope it's just the beginning."

North of the border, word started to spread of Henderson's win at the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., the low Canadian at the national men's golf championship, was thrilled when he heard the news.

"I'm blown away. She's incredibly talented. From all Canadians, congrats Brooke, that's really special," said Conners, who was Henderson's teammate on the Canadian Olympic team at the 2021 Tokyo Games. "Eleven wins on the LPGA Tour is so amazing and I'm sure she's far from done with that.

"She's an incredible young lady and obviously an incredible player. So congrats, well done and enjoy a nice celebration."

The 24-year-old Henderson said that at the start of her career she was usually winning two tournaments per year. She said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed that momentum down a little and she's eager to get back to that winning pace.

"This one was I guess a little over a year, but feels like a long time I guess when you're used to winning a little bit more consistently," she said. "It feels great. I just want to hold on to this a little bit longer.

"I love being in the final groups on the weekend. That's the goal moving forward."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Frida Kinhult takes 1-shot lead into ShopRite LPGA finale

    Frida Kinhult birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and the second-round lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Seeking her first tour victory, the 22-year-old Swede starred at Florida State and was the top-ranked amateur in the world in 2019. Lauren Coughlin was a stroke back after a bogey-free 65.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Guerrero homers, leads Stripling, Blue Jays over Tigers 6-0

    DETROIT (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 Sunday. The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston. Just two teams in the league, meanwhile, have won fewer games than Detroit this season. Stripling (3-1

  • Jiri Prochazka's title-winning submission of Glover Teixeira highlights sensational UFC 275

    It was the ultimate display of heart, desire, bravery and clutch performance, all of the things that makes MMA so great.

  • Avalanche, Lightning set for anticipated Stanley Cup clash

    Steven Stamkos watched the Colorado Avalanche the past few years and figured he and the Tampa Bay Lightning would see them in the Stanley Cup Final before this. The Lightning are back, looking for the NHL’s first three-peat in almost 40 years, and the Colorado core led by Nathan MacKinnon is finally playing for the Cup following a series of crushing playoff disappointments. Stamkos called the Avalanche “probably the best team in the league” and knows the Lightning will have their hands full slowing down the offensive juggernaut that leads the postseason in scoring.

  • Zion Williamson on his future in New Orleans: ‘I do want to be here’

    "It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles. I'm fine now."

  • Andy Murray troubled by apparent hip problem in Boss Open final defeat

    The two-time Wimbledon champion twice sought treatment during the match in Germany.

  • Bindi Irwin Gushes Over 'Extraordinary' Husband Chandler Powell: 'Each Day I'm More Captivated'

    “I fell in love with this handsome man more than 8 years ago,” Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram of her husband, Chandler Powell

  • Rory McIlroy takes shots at Greg Norman, LIV Golf after win at RBC Canadian Open

    "21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else."

  • These Gutter Cleaners Will Help Keep Your Gutters Free of Leaves and Debris All Year

    An effective gutter cleaner is essential for any homeowner. These gutter cleaners will have you covered regardless of your gutter style or skill level.

  • Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée wants LIV golfers banned from majors for 'supporting murderers'

    "There are consequences for supporting murderers."

  • Yankees' Kyle Higashioka homers off 35 mph pitch from Cubs' Frank Schwindel

    Kyle Higasioka hit a pair of home runs in New York's 18-4 rout, capping the scoring with Cubs first baseman on the mound in a mop-up role.

  • Canada U18 women to play for gold medal

    MADISON, Wis. — Madison Chantler's goal midway through the third period on Sunday proved to be the winner as Canada defeated Finland 2-1 to advance to the gold-medal final of the women's U-18 world championship. Jade Iginla gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 15:04 of the first period, which held until Tilli Keranen put Finland on the board at 6:52 of the second period. Canada outshot Finland 45-10 and there were only four minor penalties called in the fast-moving contest. Canada will play for gold on Mon

  • Cindy Crawford Just Recreated Her Iconic Pepsi Ad, And She Looks Exactly The Same

    Cindy Crawford, 55, recreates her iconic 1992 Pepsi ad for charity, and she looks fitter than ever. The model is a fan of boxing to stay fit.

  • China: Nine men arrested after vicious attack on women in a restaurant

    Nine people have been arrested in China on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant. Surveillance footage from a barbeque restaurant in Tangshan in northern Hebei province, time-stamped 2.40am on Friday, showed one of the men approaching a table where a party of four women were seated and placing his hand on a woman's back.

  • McIlroy defends Canadian Open title in strong LIV response

    Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. McIlroy had his first title defense on the PGA Tour, even if he had to wait for it. Thomas pushed him to the end at St. George's Golf & Country Club, and the tournament effectively ended on the 17th hole.

  • Daniel Suárez makes history with dominant first Cup Series win at Sonoma

    Daniel Suárez roared to his first NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday, leading the most laps and prevailing at Sonoma Raceway. RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos Suárez was in front for 47 of the 110 laps in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, pushing the Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevrolet to a 3.849-second margin of victory as the […]

  • Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well. With captain Steven Stamkos leading the way, the two-time defending champions beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night, securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year. “It's going to be tough to get out of the moment and look back and realize what a special group we have here because there’s still some games to be played,” Stamkos said. “You’re

  • The 26 Best Crop Top Outfits to Try This Summer

    FreeTheMidriff. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Eating 2 servings of fish per week linked to increased skin cancer risk, study suggests

    Diets high in fish like tuna are linked to a higher risk of skin cancer, possibly due to toxic contaminants like mercury and arsenic, study suggests.