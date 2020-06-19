B.C. investigates claims of hospital racism where staff guessed alcohol level

VANCOUVER — British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says an investigation has been launched into allegations of "abhorrent practices" by some emergency room staff who are accused of playing a game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Dix says he was made aware of the allegations on Thursday where staff would guess test results before they were confirmed of Indigenous people and perhaps others.

If true, Dix says it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist.

He has asked B.C.'s former children advocate, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, to investigate the allegations.

The minister didn't say which hospital or hospitals were involved.

Dix says his deputy minister learned of the game from the community and from within the system.

He says the allegations required an immediate response and if proven, they would have profoundly affected patient care.

The allegations suggest how far society has to go to deal with systemic racism that has existed in all walks of life, Dix said on Friday.

"The game appears to be to guess the blood-alcohol level, how that was done and how the game was run will require more information," he told a conference call.

"The game involved guessing the blood-alcohol level of patients, essentially in advance or during their treatment. Obviously, playing a game of that sort is beyond unacceptable."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press