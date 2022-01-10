Canadian politician blasted for sharing photo of wife shoveling snow after her 12-hour hospital shift

A Canadian politician faced a backlash after he posted a picture on social media of his wife shoveling snow after she had worked a 12-hour hospital shift.

Jon Reyes, a Manitoba Cabinet minister, faced the wrath of Twitter followers for standing inside in the warmth and taking the photo while his wife, Cynthia Reyes, shoveled snow in below-freezing temperatures.

"Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway," Reyes tweeted Saturday morning. "God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast."

The tweet went viral, but not for the reasons Reyes would have hoped. Twitter users berated the Cabinet minister for not helping his wife and for not having the driveway already shoveled before she returned home.

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

Thomas Lukaszuk, a Canadian politician, told his followers that the photo was "not a depiction of every politician husband."

Ladies, let the record show that this is not a depiction of every politician husband.😳 #abpoli #ableg https://t.co/tlKPGXztvq — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) January 9, 2022

Another user posted an infamous meme to describe the incident.

“her hands look like this so mine can look like this” pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2022

Some Twitter users even claimed Reyes had created a fake profile for his wife when an account with his wife's name retweeted the original tweet and said "All I wanted to do was shovel!"

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r — Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

According to Canadian news outlet CBC, Reyes denied an interview request but did send them a statement via email.

"My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much," he said, according to the outlet.

"I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone – especially me today – that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers."

