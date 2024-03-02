Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman withdraws from world indoors due to leg injury

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman withdrew from the world athletics indoor championships on Saturday due to a lower leg injury, Athletics Canada said.

Newman, a 29-year-old native of London, Ont., posted on social media that she rolled her ankle earlier in the week.

Britain's Molly Caudery won gold, New Zealand's Eliza McCartney took silver and American Katie Moon picked up bronze.

Newman set a national record with a jump of 4.83 metres on Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press