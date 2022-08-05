Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman ends season early with heel fracture

Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman, seen here at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, announced on Thursday that she would be ending her season early with a stress fracture in her left heel. (@AthleticsCanada/Twitter - image credit)

Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman announced on Thursday that she was ending her season early with a stress fracture in her left heel.

The two-time Olympian said on her Instagram that she had been dealing with pain for "the last three weeks" but did not want to know the results of her MRI until after the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last month.

The 28-year-old finished tied for eighth in qualifying at the world championships and did not advance to the final.

On Tuesday, at the Commonwealth Games, the 2018 gold medallist finished sixth, one spot behind fellow Canadian Anicka Newell.

The London, Ont., native ended her post on a positive note, saying, "I've seen you before and I'm sure it won't be my last but I have always been stronger on the other side."