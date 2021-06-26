Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Fist Lady Jill Biden Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek At Daytime Emmys; Regis Philbin, Larry King Also Honored

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Jill Biden made surprise appearances at the Daytime Emmys to laud the late Alex Trebek along with Robin Roberts and Ken Jeong in a moving tribute section at the awards that also included paeans to Regis Philbin and Larry King.

Trebek was Canadian. Trudeau praised his social consciousness — he donating 62 acres of land — and a “legacy of giving.”

“He told me he was proud to be a Canadian, and we told him that we were proud that is he is one of us as well,” Trudeau said.

Jill Biden called him “warn and funny” and said she loved how “he brought our families together every evening, racking our brains to keep up with the smartest contestants. Thank you Alex. We miss you.”

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards include tributes to late TV icons Philbin by Kathy Lee Gifford and Martha Stewart spoke about King.

Trebek and King also earned posthumous nominations at the 2021 awards show, airing Friday night. Trebek won for outstanding game show host. Jeopardy! won for outstanding game show. Executive producer Michael Richard dedicated that Emmy to Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 years. “This is for Alex,” he said, holding the award aloft. “He was more than just a game show host… and he believed that Jeopardy! was more than just a game show. It stood for facts, competition and a celebration of intelligence,” said Richard.

Philbin died last July at the age of 88. Trebek died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer and King died in January at 87.

Philbin was host of the long-running talk shows Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee and Live! With Regis and Kelly, as well as the first host of the U.S. version of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

King was the star of CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years from 1985 to 2010. He also hosted the nationally syndicated talk radio show The Larry King Show from 1978 to 1994. He wrote a column for USA Today and books on baseball, his history in entertainment and his experience with heart disease.

