Canadian Pat Onstad named technical director at Columbus Crew SC

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Canadian international goalkeeper Pat Onstad has been named technical director at Columbus Crew SC.

The 51-year-old Onstad has been with the Crew since 2014, spending five seasons as an assistant coach before taking on the role of interim general manager in December 2018. Prior to Columbus, he was chief scout and manager of football partnerships at Toronto FC (2013-14) and an assistant coach with D.C. United (2011-13).

"Pat's role with the Crew is an important one as we look to continue to build a competitive roster and his experience in this league, his eye for talent and his shared passion for the vision of the new era of Crew SC made him the right person for the role," Crew SC president Tim Bezbatchenko, formerly Toronto's GM, said in a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Onstad played 16 years in Scotland, Canada and the U.S., spending time with the San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and D.C. United in MLS. His other clubs included the pre-MLS Montreal Impact, Rochester Raging Rhinos and Scotland's Dundee United.

The Vancouver native won the MLS Cup three times (2003, 2006, 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup once (1999). He was twice named MLS goalkeeper of the year.

He won 57 caps for Canada.

Columbus also announced that Mike Matkovic, Matt Reis and Pablo Moreira will serve as assistant coaches under new head coach Porter.

The Canadian Press