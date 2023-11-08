Canadian Parents Welcome Biggest Baby on Record in 13 Years, Newborn Son Born Weighing Nearly 15 Pounds
"They put him on the scale, and it was wild," the newborn baby's father told Fox News Digital
In late October, a Canadian couple welcomed a baby that weighed nearly twice the size of the average newborn.
On Oct. 23, Britteney Ayres gave birth to her fifth child, a baby boy named Sonny via cesarean section, reports Good Morning America. But she and her husband, Chance’s bundle of joy arrived weighing 14 pounds and 8 ounces and was first measured around 21.65 inches long (55 centimeters).
Sonny’s birth weight became a record for the Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Ontario.
Sonny — who joins his three older brothers, Chance Jr., 6, Everett, 5, Lucky, 3, and older sister, Marigold, 1 — was not an anomaly for the Ayres family.
Britteney explained to Good Morning America, "[Marigold] was born 13 pounds, 14 ounces. And Lucky, he was born 13 pounds, 11 ounces.”
The family’s doctor, Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, told GMA, that Sonny was the biggest baby born at the hospital since 2010.
Ahimbisibwe had previously delivered Everett, Lucky and Marigold, and was anticipating a larger baby. He shared with Fox News Digital, “We knew that this baby would also be a big one, but we did not expect that he would be this big."
"When the baby tipped the scales, it became real that he was indeed a big baby," Ahimbisibwe said. He added that once Sonny arrived the room of doctors and nurses cheered.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average size of a baby boy at birth is between 7 pounds, 2 ounces to 7 pounds, 6 ounces — and babies that are born “larger” typically weigh around 9 pounds.
The Guinness Book of World Records lists the heaviest newborn birth on record at 22 pounds in 1879, who died 11 hours after their birth.
"The doctor asked us if we joked around, he says, 'Well, we just make big babies,'" Britteney told GMA.
"Chance is very tall. He's 6 [feet], 2 [inches]. My dad's tall so it runs in the family,” explained the mother of five.
Since the arrival of their baby boy, the parents have shared Sonny will be their “last one.” Chance Sr. told GMA, “[Sonny’s] a ray of sunshine. He's beautiful.” He added, "Anyone that sees them has an enormous smile, even if they don't recognize [him] from the news. They still see him and say, 'Wow, what a baby that is.' "
"Everybody was making bets as to how big he was going to be, even the doctors and nurses,” Chance told Fox News Digital. "They put him on the scale, and it was wild.”
“We’ve never needed newborn diapers," Chance Sr. joked with TODAY. The father added that their newborn completely avoided newborn clothing and is already wearing clothes for 6-month-old babies.
Sonny arrived a week before his original due date of Oct. 31 and has since joined the family at their Cambridge home. Britteney confirmed both her pregnancy and Sonny’s birth were free of any complications.
