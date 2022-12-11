Canadian Para surfer Victoria Feige makes history by winning fourth straight world title

Canadian Para surfer Victoria Feige, centre, celebrates after capturing gold in the&nbsp;women's kneel division for her fourth straight world title at&nbsp;the 2022 International Surfing Association Para surfing world championship on Saturday in Pismo Beach, Calif. (Pablo Franco/International Surfing Association - image credit)
Canadian Para surfer Victoria Feige, centre, celebrates after capturing gold in the women's kneel division for her fourth straight world title at the 2022 International Surfing Association Para surfing world championship on Saturday in Pismo Beach, Calif. (Pablo Franco/International Surfing Association - image credit)

Canada's Victoria Feige became the winningest woman in Para surfing history on Saturday, capturing gold at the 2022 Para surfing world championship for her fourth straight world title.

The Vancouver native topped the podium in the women's kneel division at the International Surfing Association (ISA) event in Pismo Beach, Calif., officially becoming the most decorated women's Para surfer of all time.

"I can't believe it," Feige said. "But I have gotten this far because of the help of the adaptive surfing community and how hard the other girls in my field are pushing me. I'm so excited to see where we all go towards the Paralympics."

Feige won every competition this year leading up to the world championship, including the Hawaii adaptive surfing championships in June and the English adaptive surfing open in July in Bristol, England. She has been surfing for Team Canada since 2016.

"Incredible feeling," Feige wrote on Instagram after winning the historic gold medal in California.

She also thanked Canadian national surf team head coach Shannon Campbell Brown and fellow coach Albie Sears for helping her reach the top.

Feige is no stranger to historic firsts, as she is also the first clinical physiotherapist in North America who uses a wheelchair. She worked as a specialized physiotherapist for a decade after earning her master's degree in 2012, but has taken a break to focus on Para surfing.

While Para surfing won't be at the Paris Paralympics in 2024, the ISA is pushing for the sport to make its debut at the 2028 games in Los Angeles, with a decision expected next month. Able-bodied surfing made its Olympic debut last year in Tokyo.

The future looks bright for Para surfing, as Saturday's finals saw seven new world champions crowned.

"Seeing new generations of athletes fills my heart with happiness. Now let's wait for the news. More than ever I believe Para surfing belongs in the Paralympics," ISA president Fernando Aguerre said.

