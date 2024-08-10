Canadian paddlers Vincent, Jensen, Russell to race for Olympic medals

PARIS — Three Canadian paddlers are set to compete for medals in the women’s sprint paddling at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Canoeist Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., finished first in her women’s single 200-metre semifinal with a time of 45.01 seconds to secure a spot in the medal race.

Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., won bronze in the women’s double 500m on Friday.

She’ll be up against Sophia Jensen of Chelsea, Que., who qualified by finishing third with a time of 0:45.66 in a semi that saw a four-way photo finish.

Kayaker Michelle Russell will also compete for hardware after coming second in a women’s single 500m semifinal with a time of 1:50.28.

Fellow Canadian Riley Melanson, who hails from Dartmouth, N.S., finished sixth in her semifinal with a time of 1:52.99 and will race in a placing final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press