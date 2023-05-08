Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Caldwell County on Monday afternoon

A freight train towing 190 rail cars derailed Monday afternoon in Braymer, Missouri.

The train, run by Canadian Pacific Railroad, derailed around 1:30 p.m., roughly 70 miles northeast of downtown Kansas City. The tracks are also owned by Canadian Pacific.

A spokesperson for the company said Monday that nine cars left the track, though all remained upright. Eight were empty, and one contained asphalt, which did not spill despite the derailment.

Officials said Monday that there was no threat to the environment or public safety.

Sgt. Shane Hux, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the major crossing blocked by the disabled train was the one along Route A, a north-south thoroughfare through town. Other gravel crossings remained blocked by the stopped train in Caldwell County as well, he said.

Hux said the cause of the derailment remained under investigation.

The Kansas City incident response team for Canadian Pacific was responding to the area Monday to remove the derailed cars. The company said they would investigate the cause.