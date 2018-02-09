Canadian Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin injured in fall

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin was carried off the course on a stretcher after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries.

Snowboard Canada said a medical team was assessing her condition.

Blouin, 21, of Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics.

She is also scheduled to compete in the Big Air event in Pyeongchang.

The Canadian Press