Canadian Olympic hockey coaches go way back to the 'dog' days

They met nearly four decades ago — two guys from small-town Saskatchewan who didn't get off on the best foot but quickly forged a bond. Now they're about to coach Team Canada together at the Olympics.

The year was 1980. Dave King, from North Battleford, was the newly appointed head coach for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. Willie Desjardins, from a little town called Climax, was new to the team.

Desjardins wasn't the type of player who liked to be first out on the ice. In fact, he despised warm-ups, and would often hit the ice about 10 minutes after practice started.

That changed when King became his coach.

"The second practice, Dave came and asked me why I wasn't on the ice. I told him, 'I didn't like warm-ups,'" Desjardins recalls. "He looked at me and told me, 'You're going to start liking them right now.'

"I was never late again."

King took over a lacklustre U of S program and quickly turned things around. After reaching, and losing, back-to-back national championship finals, he guided the Huskies to a third title game in 1983 — and they finally won it.

Desjardins, the captain of that championship team, says the lessons he learned from King helped him become the coach he is today. And, as Canada's head coach for the 2018 Winter Olympics, he's happy to have King on his staff as an assistant.

"To come back and work with Dave all these years later is the chance of a lifetime," says Desjardins.

The moment isn't lost on King either.

"It's special for an old coach to be able to work with one of his players who has become a fine coach," he says. "We learned the work ethic we've carried with us from the Huskies. We both believe in similar things."

Destined to coach

The 70-year-old King, who has been the head coach of Canada's Olympic team three times and had NHL head-coaching stints with Calgary and Columbus, has been around the game long enough to know whether a player is capable of transitioning into coaching. He's blunt about it — either they have it or they don't.