Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

TORONTO — Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Giarard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria, B.C., and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women's hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women's soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously — 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and longtime Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award — given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community — will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

The Canadian Press