Canadian officials get quarterfinal assignments at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee Saturday's quarterfinal between England and Australia at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Cogger-Orr, a transplanted Canuck, was in charge of the tournament opener between South Africa and France and has worked two other matches, including one as assistant referee.

The 30-year-old Cogger-Orr grew up in Markham, Ont., before moving to Ottawa where she attended Ashbury College. She did her undergraduate degree in commerce at McMaster, playing rugby with the Marauders for four years.

A year later, in 2014, she moved to New Zealand and has since made it her home, with a day job as a teacher.

Fellow Canadians Julianne Zussman and Chris Assmus will be part of the officiating crew for the quarterfinal between New Zealand and Wales in Whangarei, with Zussman as assistant referee and Assmus as the television match official.

Ireland's Joy Neville will referee Saturday's quarterfinal between Canada and the U.S. in Auckland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press