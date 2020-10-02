Canadian officials asked to detain ship headed to Halifax to allow workers to go home

Several crew members on a ship headed for Halifax have been stuck on board for about 14 months, according to an inspector who wants Canadian officials to detain it until the workers are allowed to go home.

The Tropic Hope is expected to arrive in port on Sunday. Karl Risser, who works with the International Transport Workers Federation, will be waiting.

He first boarded the ship on Sept. 20 after a complaint from an international seafarer's wife who was worried about her husband's mental and physical well-being.

But despite Transport Canada noting a "deficiency" with the ship last month, it was allowed to leave and continue its route to Florida, Puerto Rico and back to Halifax.

"Anybody can imagine what it would be like to be stuck with the same 17 guys for 14 months in a steel can bobbing around the Atlantic, not seeing your family," Risser told CBC's Information Morning on Friday.

"They're loyal to their company and they want to do what they can to keep going, but anyone who works 14 months straight away from their families is pushing the limits."

Hundreds of thousands of seafarers, many of whom are from China, India and the Philippines, have been stranded on cargo ships around the world since the start of the pandemic. Travel restrictions, the fear of outbreaks and the cost of changing crew during a global crisis have all contributed to the problem.

The crisis is more urgent than ever as many countries lock down again with a rise in COVID-19 cases, Risser said.

He boarded the Tropic Hope in September and spoke with the captain and some of the crew. He said he learned six crew members had been on board since August and September of last year, well past their contracts.

"These seafarers signed up for nine-month contracts," he said. "They completed their obligations, and it's this company's obligation to get them home and we got to do everything in our power to make sure that they live up to that obligation."

Helen Glenn, manager of the Mission to Seafarers in Halifax, received an email from the seafarer's wife that prompted Transport Canada and Risser to investigate.

"She indicated that her husband was on a vessel where their provisions were not adequate, and that they were not getting paid for overtime, that their contract was expired … and they couldn't come home," said Glenn.

Company says 40% of fleet repatriated

Tropic Hope is a shipping vessel that's owned by U.S.-based Tropical Shipping.

A spokesperson for the company said it's been working with Transport Canada on the issue.

"Tropical Shipping has repatriated over 40 per cent of its fleet and has also granted labor contract extensions for those crew members who want to remain onboard the vessel at this time," Michael Wardwell, general manager of marine operations, wrote in an email.

"Tropical Shipping is a private company, has over 90 per cent employee retention rate with many seafarers having over 20 years longevity and in several instances with over 30 years in our company."

Transport Canada also said it's aware of the concerns with the crew and that on Sept. 20 an inspector found "a deficiency under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and instructed the master of the vessel to rectify the deficiency."

