A Canadian oasis at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

A home away from home. That is what the Canada House which is constructed and a part of the Olympic festivities should be. This year, however, the makers of the Canada House have turned it into more of a Canada Home.

Designed by Sid Lee, the Canadian design firm which is responsible for the wildly successful We The North campaign, this year’s Canada House has reached its full potential. This year’s house the design team embodies what being Canadian means: inclusion, intensity, and pride in being from Canada.