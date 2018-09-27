Canadian NHL roundup: Marner's 4 points lead Leafs past Habs

Mitch Marner scored and added three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 Wednesday to improve to 5-1-0 in pre-season play.

Nazem Kadri, Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen and Patrick Marleau also scored for the visiting Maple Leafs. Goalie Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher and David Schlemko scored for Montreal, which fell to 4-2-0 this pre-season. Carey Price stopped 20-of-25 shots.

With the game tied 2-2, the Leafs scored short-handed goals 20 seconds apart to start the third period.

Watch Marner get Toronto past Montreal:

Marner got the first 16 seconds into the period after bad communication between Price and Jeff Petry led to a loose puck in front of the net — an easy tap-in for Marner.

Kapanen made it 4-2 at 20 seconds later on a 2-on-1 break with Par Lindholm.

Staal helps Wild edge Jets

Eric Staal scored and added an assist as the Minnesotia Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday night in NHL pre-season play.

Jason Zucker and Jared Spurgeon both scored in the third period as Minnesota improved its exhibition record to 2-4-0. Greg Pateryn also scored for the Wild, as Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves for the win.

Nelson Nogier, Kristian Vesalainen and Dustin Byfuglien replied for Winnipeg (4-2-0). Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 shots in net for the Jets.

Minnesota was 1 for 3 on the power play and Winnipeg was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.