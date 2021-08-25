Canadian Neuroscience Company Develops Natural Performance Enhancement Products

VoxxLife studies how touch-based technologies can bring out a person’s full potential. The company develops natural performance-enhancing wearables and patches to improve sleep, metabolism, and immune responses.

Mississauga, Canada, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VoxxLife, a neuroscience company located in Mississauga, Canada, has developed drug-free products for athletic performance enhancement. The company works with doctors and medical practitioners to help achieve their mission: help a billion people achieve their wellness goals. More than that, they want to do so in a way that is completely safe and non-invasive. That’s why their products are not powered by drugs or electricity, but by the wearer’s neurology.

Each product is designed with a proprietary pattern on it called Human Performance Technology. When that pattern touches the skin, it interacts with a unique sequence of neural receptors. The signals these receptors send to the brain encourage a state of homeostasis that improves balance and strength, enhances mobility and recovery, and helps manage pain in the wearer.

In fact, according to a study run by the California Sports Institute, athletes who wore VoxxLife socks performed notably better than athletes without HPT in a control group; up to 17% increased eccentric force and with up to 22% more power for a given action.

VoxxLife has a team of doctors and neuroscientists, including Dr. Robert W. Thatcher, PhD, who use EEG brain scanning to monitor and validate the effects of their technology. Between these tests and performance-based studies, the company markets its products as natural, easy solutions for people struggling to manage pain, balance, strength, and mobility. Athletes looking for a safe competitive edge and people with different challenges including multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or those recovering from automotive accidents, have shared their life-changing experiences.

Other doctors swear by the technology, too. “I’ve seen it work so often,” says Dr. Steve Wolf, an orthopaedic spinal surgeon operating out of Pennsylvania. “The majority of patients get tremendous improvement — it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Story continues

Dr. Sean Drake, an athletic chiropractor, would agree: “Whether it was increasing their power, increasing stamina, increasing recovery, these were things that started showing up in everybody.” Both doctors recommend use of the products to their patients to help them with their recoveries and performances.

VoxxLife considers itself an innovator, and is expanding the use of its technology, researching new proprietary patterns to discover how touch-based technologies can bring out a person’s full potential. They have recently released patches to improve sleep, metabolism, and immune responses, and continue to research the applications for non-invasive technologies that benefit a person’s health and wellness.



Website: https://voxxlife.com

CONTACT: Name: VoxxLife Email: opportunity@voxxlife.com Organization: VoxxLife Address: 350 Britannia Road East Unit #1, Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1X9, Canada



