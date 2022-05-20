CANADIAN MOTORCYCLISTS RIDE DAPPER TOGETHER FOR 11TH ANNUAL DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE

·6 min read

  • Over 1,500 riders across Canada will be dressed in their finest atop vintage motorbikes as they raise funds and awareness for men's health

  • To take place in over 29 cities across Canada including: Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax

  • More than 100,000 unite in world's largest 24-hour motorcycle event

  • Over $2.5 million CAD raised through DGR by Canadian riders since 2016

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - After two years of disruption and social distancing, over 1,500 motorcyclists coast-to-coast from across Canada will join fellow bike enthusiasts around the world on Sunday, May 22nd for the 11th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR). The global event brings together over 90,000 members of the motorcycle community from over 100 countries and 800 cities worldwide, united in their common goal to raise funds and awareness for Movember, the leading men's health charity.

DGR Logo (CNW Group/Movember Canada)
DGR Logo (CNW Group/Movember Canada)

For the first time since 2019, riders will once again be dressed in their most eye-catching dapper gear and atop their classic, vintage motorbikes, finally taking to the roads together as a group, no longer having to participate in solo rides due to pandemic restrictions. In Canada, riders across 29 cities will take part including: Bathurst (NB), Berwick (NS), Calgary (AB), Drummondville (QC), Edmonton (AB), Gibsons (BC), Halifax (NS), Hamilton (ON), Kelowna (BC), Kindcardine (ON), Ladysmith (BC), London (ON), Moncton (NB), Montreal (QC), Niagara Falls (ON), Ottawa (ON), Parksville (BC), Pickering (ON), Quebec City (QC), Regina (SK), Rimouski (QC), Shediac (NB), Sherbrooke (QC), Squamish (BC), Toronto (ON), Vancouver (BC), Vernon (BC), Victoria (BC) and Winnipeg (MB).

Since its inception in 2012, DGR has connected over 400,000 riders of classic and vintage style motorcycles and have raised more than $40 million CAD for men's health, specifically prostate cancer, and men's mental health. Since 2016, the event has partnered with Movember, which has played a significant role in funding programs that have supported men around the world.

Locally, over $2.5 million CAD has been raised for Movember by Canadian riders since the organization first came on board as DGR's official charity partner in 2016. Funds raised have gone into projects such as prostate cancer research and support for men's mental health. In 2021, a portion of the funding was used to support the motorcycling community itself, with over $1 million CAD injected into nine projects selected from ideas crowd-sourced around the world as part of the DGR Social Connections Challenge (DGRSCC). The projects have been rolling out over the last 12-month, with the aim of improving social connectedness, life satisfaction and mental wellbeing among motorcycle riders.

Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, Mark Hawwa comments on the impact the event and Movember are making on men's health. "Over the last ten years and 11 DGR's later, we have raised a tremendous amount for men's health, developing strong community connections and cause-related programs that have helped thousands of men around the world. This year, we have continued to fund our DGR Social Connections Challenge and the Veterans and First Responders Grant, in partnership with Movember. These programs have supported the motorcycling communities within various cities around the world, and have shown support in-kind to the veterans, police, fire, and emergency services who have sacrificed for their communities and countries. We are proud to be able to support them in return."

Movember CEO, Michelle Terry, discusses the importance of bringing the DGR community together in 2022. "The DGR community has always instinctively understood the importance of having strong social connections as a keyway of maintaining mental wellbeing. Over the last decade, the rides have come to symbolise the desire of the community to stand together and support each other through tough times. After two years of having to ride solo due to pandemic restrictions, we are delighted to see the community able to ride together again, shoulder to shoulder, raising vital funds for men's health projects."

This year, DGR is excited to continue its partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, who have offered a one-of-a-kind Spirit of '59 prize in collaboration with Gibson Guitars. This partnership brings the 1950's history of cafe racer culture to the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride with a unique prize for the event. The 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue and Spirit of '59 Bonneville T120, featuring a host of beautiful hand-detailed custom touches, designed, and applied in Triumph's factory workshop.

Prize competitions for the 2022 campaign are still open for you to be involved in. To find out more, visit https://www.gentlemansride.com/about/prizes. The final date for donations and competitions is Sunday 5th June 2022. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2023 will return on Sunday May 21st, 2023.

To donate to the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride visit gentlemansride.com.
Assets (including imagery and video) can be downloaded: https://assets.gentlemansride.com/

ABOUT MOVEMBER

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.  In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

ABOUT THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. After inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider. For more information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 118 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2020. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance. The Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle family represents the quintessence of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride spirit: elegant, iconic, characterful, and built for the ride.

Movember Logo (CNW Group/Movember Canada)
Movember Logo (CNW Group/Movember Canada)

SOURCE Movember Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c8262.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.