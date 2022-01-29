Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet.

The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing.

The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway.

"I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "You break the ice and you have an opportunity to get the first medal for your country. Pretty lucky to be in that position.

"We're going to compete on a Saturday. Everyone is going to be free to watch in the morning back home. We get there, compete, and then we get out.

"Usually I would stay during the Olympics, cheer for teammates and go to other events, but it's cool to fly back home and see everyone right after."

Canada's Alex Bilodeau won back-to-back moguls gold in 2010 and 2014. Kingsbury finished second to his teammate in 2014.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., will attempt a golden repeat after his 2018 win in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"It would mean a lot," Kingsbury said. "I'm not going to Beijing to defend my gold medal because I've won it and I'll be an Olympic champion forever, but to get the chance to get two would be … I've worked hard, I feel ready for it and I feel I'm in a better position than I was in 2018. I'm a better skier.

"I'll be the only skier that has won it so that plays in to my advantage. I still like my odds better than my competitors, so I'll always bet on myself first."

No moguls skier in history has raked in more gold medals between Olympic Games than Kingsbury. His relentless winning in world championships (six gold) and World Cups (71) has made him virtually uncatchable in freestyle skiing's record books.

He's not done adding to those numbers.

"I know my records are going to be very hard to beat. I like the fact to beat it, you cannot do it in two or three years. It needs a good 10 years of winning a lot," Kingsbury said.

It took a back fracture in December, 2020, to halt his run of consecutive season World Cup titles at nine. He landed a jump awkwardly in Ruka, Finland, training for the World Cup season-opener.

A durable athlete throughout his career, Kingsbury faced his toughest test to be as fast and acrobatic as he was pre-injury.

Six weeks off snow, he returned in 2021 to win World Cup moguls and dual moguls Feb. 4-5 in Deer Valley, Utah.

Kingsbury followed that up by taking world titles in both a month later in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

"I didn't just want to come back and show up and do a run that makes me finish 20th or 10th," he said. "I learned a lot. My body can do much more than I think it can when it really wants to do it."

Having won everything there is to win in his sport, several times over in some cases, the Canadian doesn't feel like he's running out of mental steam.

He's inspired by tennis player Roger Federer and football quarterback Tom Brady performing at elite levels into their 40s.

"Obviously I like winning," Kingsbury said. "I like that feeling. I love competing. I think it comes from my insides.

"I love everything that comes with getting ready for a race. It's all the preparation, all the little stuff that people don't see behind the scenes that I enjoy to do and perform.

"I'm in a sport where perfection doesn't really exist, so it's always striving and motivating every morning to get up and be better."

Whatever happens in Beijing, the moguls king hasn't ruled out the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

No international spectators allowed in Beijing makes Kingsbury yearn for a more festive end to his Olympic career.

"It would be nice to end my career and have my brother, sister, their kids, my girlfriend, and then the family, maybe some friends, bring the whole Kingsbury crew at the bottom of the course," Kingsbury said.

"To finish on that at the Olympics would be super-special for me."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press