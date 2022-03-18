Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury clinches 10th Crystal Globe with gold at World Cup Finals

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury celebrates after winning gold at the World Cup Finals in France to clinch the moguls Crystal Globe. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images - image credit)

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th Crystal Globe after winning gold at the moguls World Cup Finals in France.

Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season.

Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., is likely to win another Crystal Globe in dual moguls, where he already owns a healthy lead over Horishima, when he returns to the slopes on Saturday. You can catch that competition at 10:45 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.

For Kingsbury, it's a return to the top of the moguls world after an injury-riddled 2020-21 season left him finishing sixth overall.

Expected to win gold in Beijing, the younger Wallberg instead shockingly took the title.

The Canadian won every Crystal Globe, awarded to the overall points leader, from 2012 through 2020. He also took silver at the 2014 Olympics, and gold in 2018.

The 2022 season is the first in which a Crystal Globe in dual moguls will be handed out.