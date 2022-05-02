CANADIAN 'MERCY FLIGHT' CHARITY UNVEILS PROMINENT NATIONAL LEADERSHIP

Crowdfunding platform for end-of-life visits plans for accelerated growth

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Give A Mile, the flight crowdfunding platform that facilitates visits between people in final stages of life and their loved ones, has appointed a recognized former political leader as its new Canadian Board Chair and a seasoned entrepreneur to lead its operations.

Steve Kent, former Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Community Services for Newfoundland and Labrador, has agreed to lead the Canadian Board of Directors for Give A Mile. A passionate growth and change champion, Kent has also served as National Board Chair for Scouts Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

"This powerful platform touches lives in the most real ways and at the most critical junctures," says Kent. "The impact of visits from loved ones for those in their final days is profound. I'm inspired by the unlimited potential to multiply our work through the entire country."

Adding further fuel to its growth plans, Give A Mile appointed Kerri Ann Colby, an entrepreneur from Alberta, as its inaugural Executive Director. Having grown and sold her own successful venture, Colby has committed this phase of her career and her marketing expertise to improving the lives of others.

"The ingenuity of the crowdfunding model and the compelling stories from those whose lives have been forever changed by flights from Give A Mile, made this job irresistible," says Colby. "There are billions of frequent flyer miles sitting idle in Canadians' accounts — our mission is to harness those points balances to provide those in their final stage of life with a visit from a loved one."

With hundreds of flights now being provided each year, Kevin Crowe, the founder of Give A Mile, felt the time had come to expand the charity's talent pool and prominence.

"Over the years we have built a powerful and unique platform, and did so entirely through the efforts of volunteers," says Crowe. "We have changed many lives and have inspired a large group of Canadians to give real purpose to their spare frequent flyer miles. Now, with a focussed management team in charge, we can multiply our impact across the country."

Story continues

Give A Mile is a registered Canadian charity that provides travel for visits between those in the final stages of life and their loved ones. Flights are crowdfunded through micro-donations of frequent flyer and loyalty points. Since its founding in Calgary in 2013, Give A Mile has provided 840 flights of compassion.

SOURCE GIVE A MILE

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c4525.html