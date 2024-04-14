Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team drops 75-74 decision to Iran

ANTIBES, France — The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team dropped a 75-74 decision to Iran on Sunday on the final day of group play at the IWBF Repechage tournament.

Nik Goncin scored with three seconds remaining to give Canada a one-point lead but Sayari Mohamadhassan won it for Iran with a buzzer beater.

Colin Higgins had a team-high 25 points for Canada with 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Despite its 0-3 record, Canada can still qualify for the Paris Paralympics with a victory over Italy (3-0) in the crossover game on Monday.

