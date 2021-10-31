Canadian men's short track relay team wins gold in Japan
The Canadian men's short track relay team will bring home gold after winning the 5,000-metre final at the World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday.
Pascal Dion, Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles raced to a time of six minutes, 52.272 seconds, just ahead of the Chinese (6:52.285) and Hungarian (6:52.386) teams, who took silver and bronze, respectively.
Dion also added a bronze in the men's 1,000-metre final, his second medal in the distance in as many races, this World Cup season.
The Montreal native finished the race in 1:26.554, behind the Netherlands' Itzhak de Laat, who claimed silver in 1:26.533. China's Ren Ziwei took gold in 1:26.297.
Canadian women's skaters were held off the podium in Nagoya this weekend. Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,000 final on Sunday.