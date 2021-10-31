Canadian men's short track relay team wins gold in Japan

Canada's Pascal Dion, shown in this file photo, helped the Canadian men's short track relay team win gold in Nagoya, Japan on Sunday, as well as an individual bronze in the men's 1,000-metre final. (File/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Canadian men's short track relay team will bring home gold after winning the 5,000-metre final at the World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday.

Pascal Dion, Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles raced to a time of six minutes, 52.272 seconds, just ahead of the Chinese (6:52.285) and Hungarian (6:52.386) teams, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Dion also added a bronze in the men's 1,000-metre final, his second medal in the distance in as many races, this World Cup season.

The Montreal native finished the race in 1:26.554, behind the Netherlands' Itzhak de Laat, who claimed silver in 1:26.533. China's Ren Ziwei took gold in 1:26.297.

Canadian women's skaters were held off the podium in Nagoya this weekend. Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,000 final on Sunday.