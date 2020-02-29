Canadian men's rugby 7s fall to South Africa in 2nd consecutive defeat in L.A.

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team suffered it's second consecutive defeat at the Men's World Rugby Sevens event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After falling 17-12 against Ireland in its opening contest, Canada got walloped 35-5 by South Africa in its second Pool B match.

Connor Trainor got things started for Canada, scoring the opening try in the second minute.

But that was all Canada was able to muster as South Africa quickly took over, scoring five consecutive tries.

In the opening game, Ireland scored the opening try of the match with Jordan Conroy using his power to break loose for a score. Conroy was close to scoring again later in the opening half until Isaac Kaay brought him down from behind.

Canada struck back to tie the game after Theo Sauder broke into the open field for a try. Milton, Ont., native David Richard then scored his first try as a member of the Canadian team to secure a 12-5 lead at halftime.

Greg O'Shea scored for Ireland to tie the game up in the second half with his first career try for his country. But Ireland saved the best for the last, as Kennedy iced the game for his country by juking five Canadians on his way to scoring a game-winner in the final seconds.

WATCH | The full match between Canada and Ireland:

Canada currently stands 10th in the overall standings, while Ireland is No.9 and South Africa is No. 2 after four stops on the 10-event HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Canada's last game of the day is against No. 11 Kenya at 9:35 p.m. ET.