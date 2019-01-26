Canadian men's rugby 7s team advances to Cup quarter-finals

Canada might have mixed feelings about the host New Zealand team at the third stop on the HSBC World Rugby World Series.

The Kiwis ran in seven tries to thump Canada 49-10 Friday, before helping the Canadians advance to the Cup quarter-finals by scoring two late tries in its final match against Spain.

That cost the Spanish team a place in the quarterfinals, sending Canada through to the last eight in the Cup competition on points difference.

Canada now faces Fiji on Saturday (5:36 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca) in the quarters.

Canada had a nightmarish start to the New Zealand match with Vilimoni Koroi taking the opening kickoff and running untouched for a try just nine seconds in.​

WATCH | The complete match between New Zealand and Canada:

Canada, ranked 12th overall, settled for a 12-12 tie in its opening match with No. 9 Spain and won their final match against Japan by a score of 26-0.

WATCH | The complete match between Canada and Japan

Canada, whose preparations were disrupted by a two-month labour dispute, tied for 11th in both Dubai and Cape Town.